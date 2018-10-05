Legend award for Belfast jazz musician at Sound of Belfast week

NI jazz and blues musician Jackie Flavelle will be honoured posthumously with an Oh Yeah Legend Award as part of Sound of Belfast this November.

The award will be given to his family during an evening entitled ‘A Jam For Jackie’ on November 8 in the Oh Yeah Centre, which has been curated by his daughter Lisa.

Jackie's daughter Lisa Flavelle

There will be music and performances from top artists including Ciaran Lavery, Matt McGinn, Ronnie Greer and John McCollough, Linley Hamilton, Lewis Smith, Suzanne Savage, John Wilson, Sam Davidson (Taste), Billy Boy Miskimmon, Reverend Doc, Chris Taplin and Jackie’s grandson Ben Flavelle-Cobain.

Proceeds will go to Help Musicians NI, the charity that supported Jackie, a member of the Chris Barber Band, before he sadly passed away in September 2017.

His daughter Lisa, who followed in her father’s footsteps as a radio broadcaster, said: “It’s been a great opportunity because there are so many musicians – local, national and international – that dad has played with over his career.

“Dad didn’t live in the past. He loved contemporary music and really supported young and up and coming musicians.

The late Jackie Flavelle

“It’s a good opportunity to get everyone together and have a big blow.”

She said: “Dad was always on and off the road when I was growing up. We came back to Northern Ireland and he left the touring band and became a broadcaster with Downtown Radio.

“He was always talking about playing with Rod Stewart or bumping into Paul McCartney. Van (Morrison) would be one who would occasionally show up at the house. Henry McCullough was another big legend we were friendly with.”

Other events across the week of Sound of Belfast (November 8 to 15) include Rude Health, a fundraiser for mental health charity Aware NI and the NI Music Prize.

Charlotte Dryden launches Sound of Belfast ' www.soundofbelfast.com

Charlotte Dryden, of Oh Yeah said: “The programme is packed full of great events, and this year we felt it was important to try and highlight and support the work that is being done for mental health and wellbeing, an issue that affects many musicians.”

See the full programme at www.soundofbelfast.com