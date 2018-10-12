Mumford & Sons hit the road

Mumford & Sons are excited to announce details of a huge world arena tour in support of their forthcoming fourth album, Delta, and will be playing a date at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 18.

It’s been released just two days before the Belfast gig on the November 16 through Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records.

Introduced by the frenetic, persistent rhythms of first single Guiding Light, it’s a wildly experimental record that effortlessly marries the intimacy and jubilance of the band’s first two records, with the scope and stadium-sized dynamics of 2015’s Wilder Mind.

Former in 2007, the band have won a number of music awards throughout their career, with Sigh No More earning them the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2011, a Mercury Prize nomination and six overall Grammy Award nominations.

The band received eight total Grammy nominations for Babel and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as Brit Award for Best British Group in 2013.

Tickets are on sale from the SSE Arena Box Office, and all Ticketmaster outlets.