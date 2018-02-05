Nadine Coyle to perform Girls Aloud hits in Limelight in Belfast

Local singer, Nadine Coyle, will perform Girls Aloud's greatest hits when she takes to the stage in the Limelight in Belfast in May.

Nadine will release a four track EP in April via Virgin/EMI, with the first track from the set dropping this Thursday February 8, 'Girls On Fire'.

Nadine will also be hitting the road this May for a UK and Ireland tour. She will be performing the greatest hits of Girls Aloud solo, alongside songs from her forthcoming new album.

Tickets on sale Friday February 9 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.limelightbelfast.com, Katy’s Bar & Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Northern Ireland customers 0844 277 44 55 and Republic of Ireland customers 0818 719 300.

Pop fans should rejoice as this tour is set to be the ultimate party night out this Spring, seeing Nadine perform such legendary hits as 'Sound Of The Underground', 'Love Machine', 'Biology', "Something New' and 'The Promise', alongside new Nadine stormers such as 'Go To Work' and 'Girls On Fire'.

Nadine's latest track, 'Go To Work' was released in September last year, and has to date had over 1.1 million streams on Spotify, hitting No.1 on their Viral Chart.

As one fifth of chart-mauling, award-winning, expectation-shattering girl band Girls Aloud, Nadine has already played her part in helping redefine pop. Under the watchful eye of Brian Higgins, Girls Aloud racked up a an incredible twenty-one UK Top Ten singles, twenty of those consecutively.