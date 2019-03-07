Nile Rodgers and Chic new Belfast date

Funk legend Nile Rodgers will return to Belfast with his band Chic on Tuesday, June 4 at Waterfront Hall.

Among music icons, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional. He amplifies his legacy as a multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist by constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music.

As the co-founder of Chic, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like ‘Le Freak’, sparked the advent of hip-hop with ‘Good Times’, and won Chic 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations.

Tickets on sale Friday (March 8) at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, www.waterfront.co.uk, Ulster Hall Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.