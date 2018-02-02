Queen tribute will rock you

Queen Extravaganza was one of last year’s fastest selling theatre tours, so Queen fans will be thrilled to learn that there will be another chance to hear all their favourite Queen songs performed live, when the official tribute band created by Roger Taylor and Brian May comes to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 26.

They will celebrate the UK’s biggest selling album of all time, Queen Greatest Hits, released in 1981, which sold over 6.1 million copies in Britain alone.

This Belfast date follows the band’s 2015 and 2016 sold out UK tours, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Queen’s iconic album, A Night At The Opera.

Described by the legendary Roger Taylor himself as “a rock celebration in the Royal tradition”, and designed to enable new fans and old to celebrate the music of the iconic band, Queen Extravaganza will play 17 shows across the UK from October 2018.

