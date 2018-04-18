Robert Plant and Van Morrison to perform at blues fest

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, his band The Sensational Space Shifters and Northern Ireland’s very own Van Morrison will join John Fogerty and Steve Miller at the 3Arena Dublin on October 28 for BluesFest 2018.

The festival has just confirmed the addition of these two superstar acts to the line-up.

Plant, who appeared at BluesFest London as a special guest for Bill Wyman’s 80th birthday show in 2016, is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock and roll frontmen of all time and will bring his Sensational Space Shifters to Dublin to perform classic Led Zeppelin material alongside tracks from his acclaimed solo projects including Carry Fire, his eleventh solo album, which was released in October 2017.

Van Morrison comes to the festival for a career-spanning set that will include music from his new studio album You’re Driving Me Crazy, which is released next month.

Robert Plant said: “It’s been way over 50 years since I first shared the stage with Van Morrison; and his band were positioned number twp on the charts with ‘Here Comes the Night’. His style then and now remains unique and loaded with deep soul. I’m looking forward to an exciting and dynamic night.”

Already confirmed for BluesFest 2018 are John Fogerty who will perform a Credence Clearwater Revival greatest hits set with special guests Steve Miller Band at 3Arena, Dublin on Friday October 26.

BluesFest 2018 presents Robert Plant, The Sensational Space Shifters and Van Morrison October 28 3Arena Dublin. Tickets from www.ticketmaster.ie or call 0844 277 4455.