Rock legends Def Leppard are back

Legendary British rock icons Def Leppard have announced they will be making a welcome return to Belfast’s SSE Arena on December 2 and tickets go on sale on Friday January 26.

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” -- to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket” and “Let’s Get Rocked.” Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’.”

The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”, “Waterloo Sunset”, and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available to everyone, around the world from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

Late 2018 will see the band deliver what many UK and Eire fans have been waiting for – the “Hysteria” album performed in full plus other Def Leppard hits across eleven arena dates in December 2018

Rick “Sav” Savage says, “After many requests from fans in the U.K, I’m delighted that we can bring the whole “Hysteria” album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From ‘Women’ to ‘Love and Affection’ plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can’t wait’.

Tickets go on sale on January 26 from The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office on 02890 739074, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com and from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.