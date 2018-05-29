Snow Patrol announce special show in Belfast this week - here's how you can be there

To celebrate the recent release of their seventh studio album, 'Wildness', Snow Patrol will be performing and meeting fans at hmv Belfast this Thursday (May 31).

The band will perform an acoustic set at the city centre store at 5.30pm, giving fans the opportunity to see them play brand new and classic tracks ahead of their UK tour later on this year.

How you can see Snow Patrol at hmv

- Wristbands are available by purchasing Snow Patrol’s new album, "Wildness", from hmv Belfast in person only from 12pm on Wednesday (May 30), subject to availability.

- Wristbands are available, limited to one wristband per person, subject to availability, while stocks last.

- Wristband availability and event updates will be tweeted by @hmvTweets.