The Country legends are back

The hugely popular Legends of American Country show is set to make its welcome return to The Cabaret Supper Club on Easter Sunday (April 1).

It has enjoyed huge success with over 100 sold-out shows at prestigious theatres all across the UK, and features four fantastic singers: Joe Monroe, James McGarrity, Rod McAuley and Tracey McAuley, who perform hit songs from top country icons such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers to Patsy Cline, Don Williams and more.

With a full live band of top musicians and an authentic stage set with state of the art sound and lighting, this two hour Country Music extravaganza will take you to Nashville and back.

Owner of The Cabaret Supper Club, Eamon McCusker, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Legends of American Country back to the club for what I am sure is going to be a first class show and a must-see for all Country music fans both young and old.”

For more information or to book call 028 9024 9009 or log onto www.cabaretbelfast.com.