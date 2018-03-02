The Stones are still rolling

Just like they promised, The Rolling Stones are back where they belong, on the road with a number of massive concerts, kicking off at Croke Park in Dublin on May 17.

Part two of the Stones - No Filter tour, sees Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood continue on from their hugely successful sold out European trek in the autumn of last year.

The Rolling Stones will treat fans to a set list packed full of classics such as Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Tumbling Dice and Brown Sugar, but each night they will include a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs.

As always, when the Stones come to town, they will bring a spectacular production and state of the art stage design.

Looking forward to the tour, Mick Jagger said: “We are looking forward to getting back on stage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while.”

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale on March 23.