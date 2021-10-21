Masks can be removed for dancing when NI clubs reopen, Stormont ministers agree

The Limelight doubled up as a vaccination clinic recently, but will return to being a nightclub on October 31. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Ahead of the lifting of hospitality restrictions on October 31, the Executive has clarified issues around the practical application of the relaxed rules.

On that date, nightclubs can reopen and social distancing rules that currently limit capacity in bars and restaurants will change from regulation to guidance.

People will be able to move freely around hospitality premises, including being able to stand at the bar for a drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since those measures were announced, there had been calls from the sector for clarity, particularly around the use of face masks.

Today, ministers confirmed that face coverings can be removed for dancing in indoor hospitality venues and in settings that involve drinking and eating.

Ministers were told that modelling suggests that transmission is set to plateau at the current high level for the next six weeks.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry