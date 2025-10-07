32 huge concerts already announced for Northern Ireland in 2026 - from The Cure to Tori Amos

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 11:22 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mark those calendars you’ll be getting for Christmas with our pick of 32 huge shows coming to Northern Ireland next year.

With the run-up to Christmas underway - if the items that have started to appear in shops weren’t an indicator - why not treat yourself or that special someone you know to a ticket to one of the many sensational concerts that have already been confirmed for Northern Ireland in 2026?

The new year is already set to kick off with a bang with the likes of Biffy Clyro and Florence + The Machine looking to dust off those New Year’s cobwebs (some might call it a hangover), while mid-year sees the return to the Country 2 Country Festival and the arrivals of hallowed acts The Cure and Tori Amos.

It’d be rude not to also mention that ‘Mr Worldwide’ is also coming to Northern Ireland next year, so bald caps at the ready, everyone!

We’ve taken a look over Ticketmaster and other ticketing agents to bring to you 32 unmissable gigs from a diverse range of artists, with no doubt more to be announced shortly - so keep that calendar or planner you’ll undoubtedly be getting for Christmas on hand and start plotting your 2026 gig season from today.

1. Biffy Clyro (January 9)

The Scottish rock trio bring their incredible live show to The SSE Arena. Expect a career-spanning set filled with fan favourites and huge anthems that will have the whole crowd singing along. 📌 The SSE Arena, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ | Hels Millington

2. White Lies (January 25)

The atmospheric sounds of White Lies will fill The Limelight 1 for an intimate but powerful performance. The West London indie-rockers are celebrated for their dramatic post-punk soundscapes and soaring, synth-heavy choruses. This is your chance to see the band up close as they deliver a setlist showcasing their moody, magnificent hits. 📌 The Limelight 1, 17 Ormeau Ave, Belfast BT2 8HD | Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

3. James Arthur (January 31)

Join multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter James Arthur for an emotional and unforgettable evening at The SSE Arena. From his chart-topping breakthrough to his latest acclaimed releases, Arthur has captivated millions with his raw, soulful vocals and deeply personal lyrics. This is a show for anyone who loves powerful ballads and authentic, heartfelt performances. 📌 The SSE Arena, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

4. Florence + The Machine (February 6)

Experience the transcendent magic of Florence + The Machine as they return to Belfast. Led by the incomparable Florence Welch, the band is famous for their ethereal sound, powerful vocals, and breath-taking stage presence. 📌 The SSE Arena, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ | Getty Images

