Opportunities for NI performers in new NI Opera production of Rigoletto

NI Opera’s next production – in co-operation with the Opera Nacional de Chile – will be Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi, showcasing opera’s greatest hits La Donna è Mobile and Caro Nome.

Recognised as one of the world’s best loved operas, Rigoletto has a broad appeal.

It features multi-award winning Verdi Baritone Sebastian Catana, in his UK debut, starring as Rigoletto, with Cardiff Singer of the World Nadine Koutcher as Gilda and Davide Giusti, winner at Placido Domingo’s Operalia World Opera Competition 2017, as the Duke of Mantua.

Featuring the Chorus of Northern Ireland Opera and the Ulster Orchestra conducted by Gareth Hancock, this production is designed by Kaspar Glarner and directed by Northern Ireland Opera Artistic Director Walter Sutcliffe.

Not only will this production of Rigoletto present a level of operatic artistry previously unseen in Northern Ireland, it will also drive Northern Ireland Opera’s initiative to develop local singers.

The opera offers opportunities for a Belfast-based chorus and has many roles that will be filled with Northern Irish singers for whom the opportunity to share a stage and learn from bona fide world stars will be a unique experience.

Meanwhile in addition to audiences, 4,000 people will be involved in the access, outreach and development initiatives during the first week of the project.

Founded in only 2010, Northern Ireland Opera has won international acclaim and awards for the quality of its work and been seen in the UK, Ireland and internationally.

From its inception, the company was determined to produce strongly imaginative, bold risk-taking work and to broaden the audience for opera in Northern Ireland.

Its new artistic director Walter Sutcliffe has already seen sold out shows and an increase in audiences of over 400% since his arrival, and his recent productions have received 5 star reviews in nearly every UK and ROI newspaper.

Rigoletto will open with a Charity Gala Performance on September 30 in aid of Inspire and NI Hospice.

It will run until Saturday October 6.

Tickets are available from goh.co.uk.