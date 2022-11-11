Peter Kay fans hoping for no technical hitches when tickets go on general sale for Belfast SSE Arena shows
Fans of Peter Kay will be hoping that the technical issues which saw websites crash when priority tickets went on sale for the comedian’s first tour in 12 years are not repeated tomorrow when tickets go on general sale.
Tickets go on general sale on tomorrow at 10am but O2, Virgin Media and Three users were offered early access on Thursday for the shows which include two dates in Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 23 and 24.
In a statement, tour promoter SJM said: "We'd like to acknowledge and apologise for a number of technical issues customers experienced while trying to buy tickets for Peter Kay's upcoming live tour via the O2 Priority pre-sale earlier today.
"SJM Concerts would like to reassure customers that substantial provision has been put in place for the main ticket on-sale this Saturday at 10am. Plenty of tickets will be available throughout the day so please persevere and please buy from official ticket outlets listed on the attached link."