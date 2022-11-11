Peter Kay is bringing his new tour to Belfast

Tickets go on general sale on tomorrow at 10am but O2, Virgin Media and Three users were offered early access on Thursday for the shows which include two dates in Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 23 and 24.

In a statement, tour promoter SJM said: "We'd like to acknowledge and apologise for a number of technical issues customers experienced while trying to buy tickets for Peter Kay's upcoming live tour via the O2 Priority pre-sale earlier today.