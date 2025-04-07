Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reunion starts on BBC One on April 7.

It is a four-part revenge thriller.

But where do you know the actors from?

A ‘unique’ revenge thriller is set to start on BBC One tonight. Reunion is told through the point of view of a deaf man “isolated from society”.

The four part series will air across two weeks, it has been confirmed. It will start at the same time as Celebrity Big Brother and Tempting Fortune’s final today (April 7).

But who is in the cast of Reunion and how to watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Reunion on TV today?

Reunion. | BBC Studios

The four-part revenge thriller is set to begin this evening (April 7) and it will air on Monday and Tuesday nights until April 15. The first episode will start at 9pm and it is due to finish at 10pm.

It will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD following Garden Rescue on the Beeb. Viewers can also watch it on catch up via BBC iPlayer - with the full boxset available already, if you can’t wait for the next episodes.

Who is in the cast of Reunion?

The full cast for the BBC thriller includes:

Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan

Lara Peake as Carly

Anne-Marie Duff as Christine

Eddie Marsan as Stephen

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri

Stephen Collins as Sean

Ace Mahbaz as Ray Mokhtar

Sophie Stone as Naomi Brennan

Olive Gray as Anna Shenford

Joe Sims as Joe Summers

Julian Peedle-Calloo as Gardner

Cherie Gordon as Tasha

Rinkoo Barpaga as Vinay

James Joseph Boyle as Matthew

Sophie Allen as Danni

Joanne Harrison as Brennan’s Mum

David Hirshman as Brennan’s dad

Main star Matthew Gurney is a deaf actor, speaking about the BBC drama he said: “It’s an amazing storyline and completely different from my previous work. Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives.

“In previous films, deaf and disabled characters have been portrayed in quite stereotypical ways. This is different, this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community. That’s why I wanted to know more about him, and that’s why I wanted to get involved.”

Where do you know Reunion actors from?

Lead star Matthew Gurney has had a number of roles over the years including the short film The Doll from 2020. He also appeared in an episode of Coffee Morning Club in 2023.

Lara Peake had a main role in the acclaimed British film How To Have Sex - playing Skye in that film. She was also in Disney Plus’ Rivals as Daysee Butler.

Anne-Marie Duff has had a long career on the big and small screens. You may recognise her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless - while she also won a BAFTA in 2024 for playing Grace Williams in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters.

Eddie Marsan will be a familiar face to TV and film viewers. He had a main role in Ray Donovan for much of the 2010s, while also playing John Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Viewers may also recognise him from movies like Deadpool 2 - he played The Headmaster - The Gentlemen, Hobbs and Shaw. He also played Mitch Winehouse in Back to Black in 2024.

If you are a fan of EastEnders you may remember Rose Ayling-Ellis from her role as Frankie Lewis. She also competed in and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 - and like Matthew Gurney is deaf and is a user of British Sign Language.

Speaking about the show, Rose said: “In my experience, a deaf writer of a TV drama has rarely happened, ever. When I read the scripts there were so many moments in it that were so specific to deaf culture. It got me so excited to see those moments, and I just felt that I had to be involved.”