Adrian Dunbar is back as Ridley - but who else joins him in ITV drama? 📺

Ridley is finally back for series 2 on ITV/ STV.

Adrian Dunbar returns as the titular character.

But who else is in the cast?

Ridley will be returning to the small screen after nearly three years. The crime drama will start its highly anticipated second season in a matter of hours.

Expect more twisty-turny mysteries and a sumptuous jazz soundtrack as Adrian Dunbar leads the cast once more. The first of four episodes will be broadcast tonight (August 10).

But who else is in the cast of Ridley and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Ridley series 2 on TV?

Adrian Dunbar as Ridley | West Road Pictures/ ITV

The show will be making its highly anticipated return to ITV/ STV this evening (August 10). The first episode of season two is due to begin at 8pm and will once again have a feature-length runtime.

Ridley will be on air until approximately 10pm, and is followed by the news. One episode will air a week, with four in total due in the season.

Who is in the cast of Ridley series 2?

The cast for the upcoming episodes has been confirmed by ITV. It will see the return of Adrian Dunbar as the titular character.

Ridley’s cast for series 2 includes:

Adrian Dunbar - Ridley

Bronagh Waugh - DI Carol Farman

DCI Paul Goodwin - Terence Maynard

DC Darren Lakhan - George Bukhari

Dr Wendy Newstone - Georgie Glen

Geri - Bhavna Limbachia

Annie - Julie Graham

John Michie - Harry Bentham (new for series 2)

ITV has also confirmed that the guest stars in episode one tonight (August 10) include John Henshaw (The Long Shadow), Christine Bottomley (Domina) and Chloe Harris.

Where do you know the cast of Ridley from?

Adrian Dunbar is a familiar face on the small screen, beyond just fronting both seasons of Ridley. He is best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, appearing in all six seasons.

Dunbar was also Alan Cox in The Jump, Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and Father Flaherty in Broken.

Bronagh Waugh first had her breakthrough as Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks. She played the character on the soap from 2009 to 2013.

She also was Sally-Ann Spector in all three seasons of The Fall on BBC. Bronagh played Jessica Reid in the third season of ITV’s Unforgotten, which aired in 2018.