Tennis superstar Serena Williams revealed that she is pregnant with her second child at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1).

On the red carpet at the lavish fundraising bash held annually in New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she said that there were "three of us" when she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams played at last year's US Open where she knocked out second seed Anett Kontaveit before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday May 1 with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple are now expecting their second child

Most Popular

While she has never officially announced her retirement from tennis, the 41-year-old told Vogue weeks before the last Slam event of 2022 that she was "evolving away from tennis".

She was expecting her first child, daughter Olympia, while winning the 2017 Australian Open and returned to the tour the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her return from childbirth, Williams reached consecutive finals at Wimbledon and the US Open but lost all four matches with the most recent being her 2019 US Open final defeat to Bianca Andreescu.

In 2003 and 2015, she held all four Slam titles at the same time with the feat known as the 'Serena Slam'.

The American's tally of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is the most of any player in the Open era, one more than fellow 'GOAT' candidate Steffi Graf and one behind Margaret Court who won 13 Slams when only amateur players were allowed.

Williams' older sister Venus, who has seven Slam singles titles to her name, continues to play on the WTA Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The siblings won 14 Slam doubles title together as well as three Olympic golds with Serena taking singles gold at London 2012.

Serena Williams by numbers

2 - Grand Slam mixed doubles titles, both with Max Mirnyi.

4 - Olympic gold medals (one in singles at London 2012, three in doubles with sister Venus). Venus is the only other four-time tennis Olympic gold medallist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 - Grand Slam singles titles won without dropping a set, tied for the record with Martina Navratilova.

7 - Australian Open women's singles titles, a record.