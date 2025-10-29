South Park’s new season is set to continue very soon 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Park is back with a new season this autumn.

The show is set to return after a break week.

But when exactly can you watch the next episode?

It is almost time for another episode of South Park. The legendary animated sitcom is set to continue its brand new season shortly.

Fans were surprised by the sudden jump from season 27 to 28, but not much else has changed. It is still airing every other week and is expected to continue through to late 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trey Parker and Matt Stone started out the unexpected season by taking on the 6-7 meme, Peter Thiel, and Vice President JD Vance. The show keeps a rather unusual schedule, which keeps viewers on their toes.

But when can you expect the next episode to be out? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is South Park’s next episode out?

South Park | Paramount+

Barring any surprise delays, the iconic sitcom should be back today (October 29) with a new episode. South Park releases new episodes every other week, except in the case of production issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a sudden delay during season 27 when the show pushed back an episode by a week at the last minute. But that is a rare occurrence.

If all goes to plan, South Park season 28 episode 2 should be broadcast on Comedy Central today at 10pm E.T/ P.T. for viewers in America.

The episode will then be available around the world on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. the following day (October 30).

For those watching in Britain, it will be available on Paramount Plus from 2pm on October 30. It will also be broadcast on Comedy Central UK at 10pm that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has South Park started a new season?

Shortly before the show’s latest episode last week, it was surprisingly revealed that season 27 had ended and its follow-up would begin that night (October 15). The new series will continue over the coming weeks.

It had previously been expected that season 27 would have ten episodes in total and fans were caught off guard by the sudden change. However, a rep for the show told Hollywood Reporter that “Season 27 was never meant to be a full 10 episodes, and the showrunners had planned all along for Seasons 27 and 28 to bow at five episodes each”.