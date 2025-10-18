Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week of action. The remaining stars will be hitting the ballroom floor once more in just a matter of hours.

See what dances the celebrities will be taking on this weekend and which songs they will be soundtracked by. Full list here .

Two stars have already been eliminated and a third will join them very soon. But who is still left in the competition?

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales