Strictly Come Dancing confirms song list for Halloween Week - from Beethoven to Lady Gaga
- Strictly Come Dancing is getting spooky this week.
- Halloween is coming to the ballroom dance floor.
- But which songs and dances will the celebs take on?
Something wicked this way comes! Halloween is about to descend on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom and the stars will be hoping the scores aren’t scary.
The BBC’s iconic dance competition is set to continue this coming weekend - and it is another themed special. It comes after yet another star was sent home after Icons Week.
But what can you expect from the latest round on Strictly? Here’s all you need to know:
What are the songs on Strictly Come Dancing this week?
Halloween might be scaring up a good time on Friday (October 31), but it won’t be skipping out on a trip to the Strictly ballroom floor. This year’s batch of celebs will be taking on the fan favourite theme - and some huge songs have been selected.
The series 23 cast will be taking on everything from Beethoven to Charli XCX and Lady Gaga. The full list is as follows:
- Alex and Johannes - Salsa to Horny by Hot 'n' Juicy, Mousse T.
- Amber and Nikita - Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw
- Balvinder and Julian - Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister
- Ellie and Vito - Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- George and Alexis - Cha Cha Cha to Apple by Charli XCX
- Harry and Karen - American Smooth to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone
- Karen and Carlos - Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- La Voix and Aljaž - Paso Doble to Beethoven's 5th
- Lewis and Katya - Couple's Choice to Creep by Radiohead
- Vicky and Kai - American Smooth to Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler
No Monster Mash this year it seems like!
When is Strictly Come Dancing on this week?
The sixth round of live shows is set to take place on BBC One on Saturday (November 1) night. Strictly will start at 6.35pm and run for just shy of two hours on that evening.
It is due to finish at 8.20pm and will be followed by Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel. Strictly’s result show will follow on Sunday (November 2) starting at 7.15pm.
