See who is still in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing series 23 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing will be back in a few hours - but which celebs are in the cast? The remaining celebs will take to the ballroom floor for movie week.

Throughout August, the BBC revealed the cast over a number of days. However, there have been a couple of changes - including Dani Dyer having to withdraw due to injury.

The start time for the latest episode has been confirmed. It will see all of the stars and their professional dance partners perform a route each.

But who is still in the competition? Here’s all you need to know:

Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin.

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer.

2. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro

Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe.

3. Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

