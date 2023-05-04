Taylor Swift is reportedly dating rock band The 1975’s frontman Matt Healey, weeks after it was announced the popstar had split from long-term actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Last month it was revealed that the Blank Space singer, 33, and Alwyn, 32, had called it quits after six years together.

A source told website Entertainment Tonight that the split was amicable, adding that the relationship had “just run its course”.

Swift and Healy, 34, briefly dated a decade ago, but it didn’t work out the first time around.

While it is said to still be “super early days,” an insider has claimed that they are already “madly in love” and that it just “feels right”.

The source clarified to The Sun that there had been no crossover between Alwyn and Healy, saying: “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.

"Both Swift and Healy are currently busy touring, but believed to be keeping in constant touch by “Face-Timing and texting”.

It is further claimed that Swift and Healy intend to make things official with the rocker expected to jet out to Nashville at the weekend to support her on tour.

Swift’s fans have been speculating for a while that the pair were an item.

She is famously known to leave “Easter eggs” – secret clues to her fans – in her content.

In January – before they reportedly got together – Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at London’s O2 Arena on the first night of The 1975’s sell-out At Their Very Best tour.

She performed two tracks, The City and Anti-Hero, during which Healy referred to her as “the Queen”.

Some believe it was no coincidence that details of Swift’s split from Alwyn leaked on April 8 – Healy’s 34th birthday – which fans believed was Swift’s “gift” to her new partner.

Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift moved to Nashville at age 14 to become a country artist.

Her 2006 self-titled debut album made her the first female country artist to write a US platinum-certified album.