The Great British Bake Off held its quarter-final this week.

It was Dessert Week in the tent and just a handful of amateurs remained.

But which baker just missed out on a spot in the semi-final?

This article contains spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 8. Don’t read if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode (October 21).

The Great British Bake Off has reached the sharp end of the competition and the stakes are getting higher. Channel 4’s iconic cookery show held its quarter-final for series 16 and waved goodbye to another favourite.

It has become harder and harder to watch the beloved amateurs go after so many weeks in their company - but only four spots were available in next week’s semi-final. The bookies had tipped one baker in particular to suffer disappointment in the tent before the episode started.

Recap who was the seventh exit of the series in last week’s meringue week. It left viewers ‘unable to watch’ in disappointment.

But who was the star to leave the tent after the GBBO quarter-final? Here’s all you need to know:

What week was it on The Great British Bake Off?

Aaron, Jasmine, Tom, Iain and Toby will fight to survive the Great British Bake Off quarterfinal this week. | Channel 4/Love Productions

After another new theme was introduced seven days ago, Channel 4 went back to the well for an old favourite in the quarter-final. It was, of course, time for Dessert Week in the iconic tent.

In recent years, Dessert Week has been saved for the back half of the season and so it was the case again in 2025. The bakers faced three challenges, including giving their own spin on a viral sensation.

What happened in Dessert Week on Bake Off?

The return of Dessert Week came as the competition reached its quarter-final stage. Unsurprisingly, the judges had stepped up the challenge another notch.

For the signature challenge, the bakers were tasked with coming up with a highly decorated Basque cheesecake. Learn more about the trendy dish here - which has become ‘ubiquitous in the 2020s.

Paul told viewers they were looking for a ‘jelly-like’ wobble to it and Prue was simply looking for something ‘delicious’. Jasmine, the remaining woman in the competition, was going for a mango and passion fruit creation.

Toby had also opted for passion fruit, but he was combining it with white chocolate. Sign me up!

Iain was going for a bright orange cheesecake, but on the flipside, Tom was going for a black sesame one. Prue didn’t seem confident when he was explaining his all black idea.

Aaron opted for plum in his cheesecake - queue plenty of classic Bake Off innuendos from Noel.

The bakers had to make orange and cardamom steamed puddings in the technical challenge. It was set by Prue this time around and Paul described it as “old-school” baking.

They did not give the amateurs timings in the recipe this time around - meaning there was plenty of room for error. But who would find themselves slipping down the rankings and who would climb above the rest?

Heading into the showstopper, the judges did their usual debrief and declared that the only person in a decent position was Toby. The last challenge of the week was to create a celebratory free-standing trifle.

The judges were looking for an elegant multi-layered dessert and wanted it to be bold as well as highly elaborate. This wasn’t going to be your nana’s trifle.

Paul warned that the challenge was all about ‘setting’ because it is free-standing. Prue highlighted ‘too much gelatine’ as being a potential risk.

Who was Star Baker this week?

Jasmine got off to a strong start once again in the signature, while Aaron also impressed. Toby’s was described as ‘lovely’ by Prue, but Paul felt it needed more citrus and zest.

The technical judging brought a few surprises but it was not a shock to see Toby do well - since he has been a regular high performer in the blind challenge. Iain’s sponges went down well, even if they were slightly underdone.

Tom redeemed himself after the signature, coming in top in the judging. He was ahead of Iain and Toby.

After ending up towards the bottom in the technical, Jasmine turned things around with the showstopper. Prue declared her trifle was ‘absolutely delicious’ and Paul told her ‘well done’.

Toby’s Christmas design and flavours impressed, but his sponge was a bit overbaked for Paul. He capped off another strong week for the dark horse.

The star baker for week eight was: Jasmine! It was her fourth time winning it so far in the competition.

Though she now lives in London, Edinburgh baker Jasmine is among the 2024 Bake Off contestants. | Channel 4/Love Productions

Who left The Great British Bake Off today?

Tom’s all black cheesecake didn’t appeal to the judges when he was describing it and it didn’t turn it around in the tasting. Prue described it as being better to look at than to eat - yikes!

Iain’s cheesecake was better than it had appeared it was going to be before the judging, but it had too much orange for Paul. In his post-judging VO, Iain mused that you “can’t afford” negative comments at this stage.

During the technical, Aaron had decent flavour but hadn’t nailed his bake. He was in fifth place with Jasmine down in fourth.

Aaron had mixed feedback in the showstopper judging, with Paul having issues with all of his textures. However, the taste was praised - but it may spell trouble.

Tom’s flavours in the showstopper came under criticism with it being described as ‘bland’ and the textures were critiqued. Iain’s also struggled in the showstopper.

Prue said it fell short in the flavours department. A sad Iain told the camera, “it is, what it is”.

During the judges’ final sit-down, Paul described it as a ‘strange situation’ with Tom and Iain at the bottom. Meaning it was between the two of them.

The eighth baker to leave the tent was: Iain.

He said: “I knew it. I am proud of making it so far. To make it to the quarter-finals is something I could never have thought of.

“I have made some really, really good friends. It has just been fantastic.”

Bake Off will continue with Extra Slice on Friday night (October 24). The semi-final will take place next Tuesday (October 28).