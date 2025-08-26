Netflix has confirmed the start date for The Great British Baking Show in 2025 🍰

The Great British Baking Show will return to Netflix in September.

Episodes will arrive shortly after being broadcast on UK TV.

But when exactly can you expect collection 13 to start?

Netflix has confirmed the exact date that the latest edition of The Great British Baking Show will start. The beloved cookery competition is set to return in September, but slightly earlier than usual.

The streaming service will once again get the new episodes a couple of days after they are broadcast on TV in the UK. Channel 4 will be the home for the show in Britain once again.

American viewers will once again be able to follow the latest batch of episodes on Netflix. Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Great British Baking Show start on Netflix?

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

The doors to the famous tent are set to be thrown open, and a whole new batch of bakers will be looking to show off their skills. Episodes are set to arrive on Netflix on Fridays starting on September 5.

It is an earlier start than in recent years in a delicious surprise for fans. The Great British Baking Show will release episodes weekly over the coming months.

Netflix is getting the episodes a couple of days after they are broadcast on British TV. Channel 4 will air them on Tuesdays starting September 2, so you may have to dodge spoilers for a bit.

Who are the hosts for Collection 13?

It had been rumoured earlier in the year that Noel Fielding could be leaving the show, after he had to drop out of an Apple TV show due to health concerns. However, fear not, the beloved comedian is back for another series of The Great British Baking Show.

Fielding will be joined once again by Allison Hammond. The duo were on presenting duties for the celebrity version in the UK earlier in the year.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers. Who will be the first to get a Hollywood handshake in 2025?