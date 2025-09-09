The Great British Sewing Bee’s semi-final is on BBC One tonight - here’s all you need to know!

The Great British Sewing Bee has reached the semi-final for 2025.

Just a handful of sewers are left in the competition.

But when exactly will the latest episode start this evening?

It is almost time for The Great British Sewing Bee to crown its winner for 2025. However, the amateurs will have to make it through the testing semi-final first.

After weeks of fierce competition, just a handful of contestants are left - remind yourself of the departures so far. The grand final is due to take place next Tuesday (September 16).

But before the finale can take place, the sewers have to secure their place in the highly anticipated episode. Here’s what to expect from the semi-final tonight.

What time is the Great British Sewing Bee semi-final on TV?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

It might be hard to believe, but the 11th series of the BBC’s beloved competition is almost over. The penultimate episode is set to air today (September 9) and will see the line-up for the final confirmed.

The Great British Sewing Bee is due to start at 9pm on BBC One/ iPlayer this evening. It will run for approximately an hour, before finishing at around 10pm.

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

Once again it has been a charming but fiercely competitive season and the stakes are only getting higher from here. Up for grabs tonight will be a spot in next week’s series 11 grand finale and the sewers won’t want to be tripped up by such a late hurdle.

Sara Pascoe

The preview for the semi-final, via Radio Times , reads: “The remaining sewers take on three 1920s-inspired challenges in the hope of making it to the final. They begin by recreating the iconic plus fours, a staple of outdoor pursuits from the era, then go on to make modern, block-coloured garments from a selection of polo shirts, invented by tennis player René Lacoste. In the made-to-measure challenge, the semi-finalists embrace the revolutionary fashion of this iconic decade to make an outfit for a 1920s party.”

Who is in the Great British Sewing Bee semi-final?

Just four amateurs are left in the competition heading into tonight’s semi-final. Out of the original 12, nine have already been eliminated over the course of the previous weeks.

The line-up for the semi-final includes:

Caz, 59 - retired

Kit Giroux, 24 - digital marketer

Órla Ní Eadhra, 19 - cafe worker/ student

Yasmin Proctor-Kent, 30 - scientist

Unfortunately for the semi-finalists, one of them will have to leave just before the grand finale. Watch tonight’s episode to find out who will make it.

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

Heading into tonight’s (September 9) episode, nine of the original cast have already been eliminated. It has included plenty of fan favourites.

The full list of exits prior to the start of week seven includes:

Saffie - week 2

Peter - week 2

Glendora - week 3

Novello - week 4

Jess - week 5

Dan - week 6

Stuart - week 7

Gaynor - week 8

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

The Great British Sewing Bee presenters Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant. (Pic credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.