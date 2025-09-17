Belly has made her final decision on The Summer I Turned Pretty - but who did she pick? 😍👀

The Summer I Turned Pretty has come to an end.

Prime Video’s hit romantic series has aired its show finale.

But who did Belly end up with?

Just like the season of long-nights and warm weather itself, The Summer I Turned Pretty has come to an end. Fittingly, the Prime Video hit has concluded just as autumn is starting to roll in.

Viewers have been in love with the show, like their very own summer flings, as its final season reached its climax. Reactions on social media platforms like TikTok have become huge.

But as the credits roll on the finale, you might be wondering - who did Belly end up with? Here’s all you need to know:

Who did Belly pick in The Summer I Turned Pretty finale?

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 | Prime Video

Spoilers for the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the finale yet.

After three seasons and 26 episodes, The Summer I Turned Pretty has come to an end. The last episode released on Prime Video today (September 17) - see what time it was available.

Throughout the show main character Belly (Lola Tung) has been caught in a love-triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) Fisher. Fans have been arguing over the ships over the course of the three seasons.

The main question heading into today’s final episode was, who would Belly end up with? The answer it turns out is Conrad, who surprises her in Paris to start the finale.

In the show’s last moments, the pair return to Cousins, hand-in-hand, and seemingly about to enjoy their happily ever after.

Viewers react to Belly’s choice in Prime Video finale

Eager fans were quick to hit play on the show’s finale, probably to avoid spoilers. They then rushed to social media to share their reactions.

One wrote: “Right person, right actors, right ship, right endgame.” Another echoed: “Endgame. That's it.”

A fan joked: “Congratulations to my personal friend Conrad Fisher who finally got his girl.” One person added: "Finally!"