Consider yourself at home as Oliver returns to the Mac

Northern Ireland’s Flax Trust Art’s production of Oliver! The Musical is set to be revived one more time this month at The Mac in Belfast.

The show will open on Tuesday January 15 and run until Saturday 19.

The summer 2018 production, a first of it’s kind for Flax Trust, enjoyed a sold-out run over as one of the star attractions at this year’s cross-community Ardoyne and Marrowbone Festival, an event that is designed to build cross-community relations in North Belfast.

Oliver! The Musical is based on Charles Dickens children’s novel Oliver Twist, which tells the story of a young workhouse orphan boy who is sold for greedy money in 1850s London. He becomes lost and alone, having run away from those who bought him, and finds himself in a dark world of violence and crime, mischief and mayhem, whilst befriending street-wise trickster Dodger.

Oliver! The Musical company features a cast of over 70 people, ranging from seven to 70 years of age.

The creative team includes director Megan Mooney, musical director Ryan Greer, choreographer Christen McAuley. set design by Christoper Mullan. sound and light design by ACK productions, and score by Lionel Bart.

Leading the company in the darkly comic role of Fagin is Paul Maguire, with Aoife Rafferty as Oliver and Darragh Maguire as Artful Dodger. Completing the principle roles are Gary Keenan as Bill Sykes, Megan Mooney as Nancy, Drew Reid as Mr. Bumble, Catherine Ferrin as Widow Corney, Ciaran Campbell and Kathy Rogan as Mr and Mrs Soweberry, plus an ensemble cast of over fifty.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMacLive.com.