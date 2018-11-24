Have a laugh with Jake O’Kane

Renowned comedian Jake O’Kane is back on the road again with an extensive tour of Northern Ireland.

Starting at the Ardhowen Theatre in Eniskillen on December 27 ad 28, he will be playing at Market Place, Armagh on December 29 and 30, Strule Arts Centre on January 5, McNeill Theatre, Larne on January 10, Millennium Forum on January 11 and 12, Theatre at the Mill on January 17 and 18, Braid Arts Centre on January 19, Island Hall, Lisburn on January 26, Grand Opera House on February 1 and 2, Riverside Theatre on February 9, Burnavon, Cookstown on February 14 and The Great Hall, Downshire Estate, Downpatrick on February 16.