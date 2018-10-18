Jaw dropping performances at Cirque du Soleil

The phrases ‘breath-taking’ and ‘awe-inspiring’ are often over used but it is no understatement to say that Cirque Du Soleil’s latest show ‘Ovo’, which is running at the SSE Arena in Belfast this week, deserves the tags more than any other.

The show is a riot of light and colour as the audience get swept up in the acrobatic antics of the 50 strong cast of ‘bugs’ who are overwhelmed by the sudden arrival of an egg in their midst.

The cast climb, jump, trampoline, contort, swing, sing and dance their way into your hearts and I defy anyone not to sit open mouthed as the acrobats throw themselves around the ceiling of the arena with their gravity defying stunts.

A show for all the family, the kids in the audience were as engrossed with the mesmerising display as the adults. This weirdly wonderful production is definitely a show not to be missed,