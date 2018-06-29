Keegan shares his life in football

Football icon Kevin Keegan will host fully seated live shows in Belfast and Dublin in the New Year to mark the release of his autobiography, My Life in Football, to be published this September.

The former England manager’s illustrious career in professional football has marked him out as one of the most charismatic, talented and decorated men in the history of the sport.

Keegan finished his playing career with spells at Southampton then Newcastle, immediately establishing himself on Tyneside as a club icon. His 10-year England career, in which he captained his country 31 times, included 63 caps and 21 goals, but only one, brief World Cup finals appearance. Written with the Guardian and Observer’s chief football writer Daniel Taylor, My Life in Football will embrace the great clubs he has been part of, and the triumphs and despairs he has experienced. An autographed copy of Kevin’s book is included with the ticket and will be presented on arrival at the venue.

