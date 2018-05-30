Roll up, roll up! The ‘Cirque’ is coming to town

The circus is coming to town as the world renowned Cirque du Soleil makes a welcome return to Belfast’s SSE Arena with their spectacular show, OVO.

Cirque du Soleil, which started out with a small team of just 20 back in 1984, has gone on to become one of the most highly acclaimed productions in the world.

From meagre roots, the company has grown, and now has 4,000 employees, and tours the world every year with 19 dazzling shows filled with music, laughter and, of course, breathtaking acrobatics.

Production Manager Mikey Newnum, who will be bringing the latest Cirque show to Belfast in October, explained: “Cirque Du Soleil originally started for a festival in Quebec and it sprung from there. They are all street performers and they have taken it to where it is now. Now we have 1200 artists from 50 different countries.

“There are 50 artists on stage during this show and all of the music, costumes, and props have been custom made. It is quite an undertaking. We are literally travelling with the kitchen sink.”

Looking forward to bringing the production to Belfast, where he has visited on holidays in the past, Mikey explained that he felt OVO, which tells the story of how an ecosystem of insects react when a mysterious egg suddenly appears in their midst, is a very special show.

“One of the things that is unique about this show is that it was designed by a Brazilian director,” said Mikey. “It has a ‘bug’ theme and the characters interact but it is most important to just enjoy the show.

“What has been a big thing about this particular show is that is for families. It has humour for adults and for kids as well. That has been one of the special things about this show that we haven’t seen in other shows. It’s a bit different.

“It is definitely for all ages and especially for families this time. Some shows in the past have been more for adults but for this show we have found it really does well with families.

“The thing is to come in with an open mind, it is not like anything you will have seen before. It is not important that you understand the story, it is about the music, the acrobatics and the humour. That is what is important.”

Cirque du Soleil will be arriving in Belfast on October 17 and the show will run until October 21. To book tickets, contact the Box Office on 028 90 739074 or log onto www.ssearenabelfast.com.