The Give My Head Peace gang are back on the road again

Give My Head Peace are back on the road and coming to a theatre near you soon.

The gang will be visiting The Ardhowen, Enniskillen on February 19 and 20, Riverside Theatre Coleraine on February 21, Millennium Forum Londonderry on February 24 and 27, Alley Theatre Strabane on March 1, Burnavon Theatre Cookstown on March 2, Island Hall Lisburn on March 5, McNell Theatre Larne on March 6, Market Place Theatre Armagh on March 7 and 8, Strule Arts Centre Omagh on March 9 and the Grand Opera House Belfast on March 10 - 16.

Da, Uncle Andy, Ma, Pastor Begbie and the rest of the gang will have a brand new stage show and it promises to be packed full with up-to-the-minute topical humour, silly plots, political satire and outstanding stand-up.