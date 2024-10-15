11 historical halloween events across Northern Ireland to get you feeling spooky

If you’re a history buff or just looking to learn more about your favourite occasion, these explorations into the origins of October 31’s synonymous event will provide you with a wealth of information.
With something in every county in Northern Ireland, there are plenty of insightful and entertaining spectacles to discover.
Here are 11 spooky halloween events featuring a sprinkling of historical heritage to check out this month:
1. Hallowe'en at Ulster American Folk Park: October 28-31, Co Tyrone
If the graveyard tour hasn’t satiated your Ulster American Folk Park appetite, their four day Hallowe’en event should prove fruitful enough to the most passionate autumn lovers. Recounting tales of unfortunate souls and classic Celtic lore, the event will follow the transference of rural Irish traditions to America, even providing visitors with the chance to try their hand at the likes of barn dancing, crafting and more. For more information, go to ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/halloween Photo: Ulster American Folk Park website
2. Halloween Prelude: October 18 and 25, Co Derry / Londonderry
Created by Foyle Trails for the largest Halloween celebration in Europe, Derry’s Halloween Prelude is a tour through several ancient sites and primaeval habitats in the city. Starting from Derry Railway Station, this walk will showcase everything from interesting structures to rare plant species, relating them to the Celtic festival of Samhain. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/halloween-prelude Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Death, Tragedy & Betrayal: The Darker Side of Clifton Street Cemetery: October 25-26, County Antrim
A haunting take on a tour, Death Tragedy & Betrayal encompasses the spooky side of Clifton Street Cemetery in Belfast, which first opened back in 1797. Delving into the stories of murder victims buried beneath your feet and body snatchers who stole the remains of the dead as part of the once-lucrative trade, this is not an excursion for anyone scared of the afterlife. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/the-darker-side-of-clifton-street-cemetery Photo: unsplash
4. Hallowe'en Ghost Tour of Armagh: October 25-28, Co Armagh
Set to explore the ghouls frequenting the city, Armagh’s Hallowe’en Ghost Tour may not be entirely historically accurate, but the gruesome tales told to attendees will look at the county’s varied past. Concluding with an ice cream treat at Mackles or a hot drink of your choice inside Red Ned’s, you’ll be suitably calmed following the grisly stories that the last hour divulged. For more information, go to visitarmagh.com/halloweenghosttours Photo: DiscoverNI
