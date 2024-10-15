11 historical halloween events across Northern Ireland to get you feeling spooky

1 . Hallowe'en at Ulster American Folk Park: October 28-31, Co Tyrone

If the graveyard tour hasn’t satiated your Ulster American Folk Park appetite, their four day Hallowe’en event should prove fruitful enough to the most passionate autumn lovers. Recounting tales of unfortunate souls and classic Celtic lore, the event will follow the transference of rural Irish traditions to America, even providing visitors with the chance to try their hand at the likes of barn dancing, crafting and more. For more information, go to ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/halloween Photo: Ulster American Folk Park website