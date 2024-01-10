Writer Declan Lawn from Ballymena) and Adam Patterson from Dromore will be interviewed by Ulster University student Tyree Patton who will explore the stories they chose to tell within the series

The screenwriters behind the successful BBC police drama Blue Lights have joined the line-up of the 4 Corners Festival next month to tell the story behind their critically acclaimed TV show.

Writer Declan Lawn from Ballymena) and Adam Patterson from Dromore will be interviewed by Ulster University student Tyree Patton who will explore the stories they chose to tell within the Blue Lights series.

Blue Lights follows new police recruits Grace, Annie, and Tommy, as they learn the ropes in a high-pressure environment.

Speaking of the event Tyree said: “I’m delighted to be getting the opportunity to interview Declan and Adam about their Blue Lights Journey.

“The series tells an excellent story of Northern Ireland’s policing service in the 21st century and the interview taking place where part of the series was filmed makes it all the more special. The Blue Lights story being very fitting for the theme of the 4 Corners Festival this year, I look forward to sitting down to help tell it.”

The event, taking place at All Saints College, Glen Road on Wednesday, February 7, was part of the first series.

Having now wrapped on their second series speaking at the launch of the 4 Corners Festival last month Declan revealed the challenges behind creating stories that resonate with the audiences.

He said: “All writing is a challenge, it should be challenging. If it’s not then you probably aren’t doing it right. It’s a very difficult thing to balance a lot of characters, authenticity is really important. So you need to do a lot of research

“Just writing is the most energising and wonderful thing I've ever done. But it's also the most challenging thing I've ever done.”

Now in its 12th year, the 4 Corners Festival was conceived as a way to inspire people from across the city to transform it for the peace and wellbeing of all.

Ulster University student Tyree Patton and Writer Declan Lawn

The festival features a range of music, discussion, sport and faith-inspired events and will run from February 1 to 11 in venues in all four corners of the city.

Co-founder Martin Magill said securing the Blue Lights writers as part of the line-up of the festival is a fantastic opportunity to showcase storytelling at its best in the local screen industry.

He added: “I was delighted when we heard that Declan and Adam had agreed to take part in this year’s festival. I found Blue Lights not only gripping and poignant but also thought provoking and challenging for example on how one of the episodes dealt with the shooting of a 15 year old child by members of an armed gang.”

This year’s theme OUR STORIES…Towards A Culture Of Hope is about showcasing our city and our people’s stories reflecting the essence of belonging and unity within the city’s diverse community.

The upcoming festival’s suite of events is designed to entice people out of their own ‘corners’ of the city and into new places where they will encounter new perspectives, new ideas and hopefully meet new friends.

“There is a correlation between the stories we tell and the culture we live in. Stories can highlight common ground, increase understanding and create connections. They hold the power to have a positive impact on our community and promote hope for the future,” explained Megan Boyd, 4 Corners Festival administrator.

The 4 Corners Festival is supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund, The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and Belfast City Council Good Relations Fund.

All festival events are free of charge, with most open to the public, although advance booking of tickets is mandatory. Select events will be streamed online on the official 4 Corners Festival YouTube and Facebook accounts.