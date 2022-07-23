A packed programme celebrates craft

Jim Turner at the Chapel Hill School of Art

The programme includes a whole host of unique events, with this year bringing together more people than ever before.

There is a packed programme of over 200 eclectic events in all corners of the island, with over 100 events taking place across Northern Ireland specifically.

From workshops to exhibitions, fun festivals, insightful talks and tutorials, audiences from Northern Ireland and beyond can immerse in creative craft celebrations on their doorstep.

Showcasing the growing creative talent in NI, August Craft Month will uncover rich craft stories as audiences can hear from renowned makers from Northern Ireland who are working internationally, as well as new undiscovered creatives making waves in the local craft world.

August Craft Month is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and will feature an array of hands-on events across each county in Northern Ireland, from a diverse range of craft disciplines, from ceramists, textile makers, glassblowers, jewellery makers and many more.

You can learn about pottery-making in County ondonderry, join a basket making course in County Armagh, attend an Artisan Market, in Ballycastle, County Antrim or see molten glass being blown on the picturesque North Antrim Coast.

Local Councils in Northern Ireland are key to supporting craft makers, and you’ll find enticing craft programmes in Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, Marketplace Theatre Armagh and as part of the popular and successful Creative Peninsula in Ards and North Down, to name just a few.

To get involved and show your support for the local craft sector in Northern Ireland this August Craft Month, plan your celebrations by visiting www.craftni.org/augustcraftmonth2022/