Award winning artist opens new exhibition at Armagh Arts Centre

Born near Navan Fort in Armagh in 1970, Frances McKenna graduated with a BA (Hons) degree in Fine Art from the University of Ulster.

Throughout her art career, Frances has achieved many awards for her work, including first prize in the Bass Ireland Award.

Frances’s current paintings are her emotional and nostalgic response for her love of Donegal and her home in Armagh. Her work captures the atmosphere and energy of the moment.

‘Perceptions’ will include vibrant oil paintings and a collection of some of Frances’s limited edition giclee prints.

Frances said: “Today my paintings are about portraying life’s beautiful energy, I want to move my viewer, to lift their spirits.

“I want them to be pulled into the painting and feel uplifted. It is my hope that the viewer of my work can get lost in my paintings, with a sense of joy.”