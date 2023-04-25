Belfast City Marathon: take a run down memory lane with these fantastic images from last year's event - 23 images
The Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon takes place this weekend - with thousands of runners set to pound the streets of the capital over the 26.2 mile route.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
The Marathon Run, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay and Walk all take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.
The marathon route runs through all four areas of Belfast; north, south, east and west, starting at Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.
Perhaps you're a seasoned marathon runner, or maybe this weekend is your first time - here's a colourful selection of pictures from last year's event to show you what you can expect this weekend!
