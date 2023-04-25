News you can trust since 1737
Runners set off from the start of the 2022 Belfast City Marathon with a spring in their step

Belfast City Marathon: take a run down memory lane with these fantastic images from last year's event - 23 images

The Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon takes place this weekend - with thousands of runners set to pound the streets of the capital over the 26.2 mile route.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

The Marathon Run, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay and Walk all take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

The marathon route runs through all four areas of Belfast; north, south, east and west, starting at Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park.

Perhaps you're a seasoned marathon runner, or maybe this weekend is your first time - here's a colourful selection of pictures from last year's event to show you what you can expect this weekend!

Thousands of runners pictured at the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Stormont

1. 2022 Belfast City Marathon

Thousands of runners pictured at the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Photo: Pacemaker

Runners in high spirits at the start of the 2022 Belfast City Marathon at Stormont

2. 2022 Belfast City Marathon

Runners in high spirits at the start of the 2022 Belfast City Marathon at Stormont Photo: Pacemaker

Thousands of runners begin the 26.2 mile route of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon

3. 2022 Belfast City Marathon

Thousands of runners begin the 26.2 mile route of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon Photo: Pacemaker

Sounding the hooter to send the runners on their way at the start of the marathon at Stormont

4. 2022 Belfast City Marathon

Sounding the hooter to send the runners on their way at the start of the marathon at Stormont Photo: Pacemaker

