Promoting lifelong learning for people of all ages, the festival will take place in venues across Belfast from Monday March 20 until Sunday March 26.

Events will include cookery classes, science demonstrations and the opportunity to learn a new skill such as crocheting, knitting and coding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reminding residents that there is no age limit to education, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Michelle Kelly said: “Learning opportunities should be available to everyone, whether you’re aged 5 or 75, and the Belfast Festival of Learning is testament to that ethos, with the wide range of activities and events on offer over the course of the week.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast City Council Councillor Michelle Kelly is pictured at the launch of Belfast Learning Festival at City Hall with Chair of Belfast Learning City Danny Power and Anita Rankin from Magpies Ladies’ Garden who will participate in the week-long programme of events

Most Popular

“Within The Belfast Agenda, we have a vision that our city should be a great place for everyone to live - and providing lifelong learning opportunities is a core part of this. Learning has the potential to transform lives for the better- it can build better relationships and help enhance quality of life for everyone in our city.”

Belfast is part of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities and was awarded a UNESCO Learning Cities Award for outstanding learning milestones in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kelly also spoke about the importance of continuing to build on Belfast’s Learning City status and said: “In 2018 when we joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, we committed to tackling inequalities and barriers to education with our city stakeholders. It’s incredibly encouraging that following the pandemic, we are now able to host this wonderful festival again and extend learning opportunities to all citizens, regardless of age or background.”

Chair of Belfast Learning City, Danny Power said: “Belfast continues to play its role as a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities and as a member of an all-island network of Learning Cities.

“Improving accessibility to learning opportunities is crucial to help people maintain active lives and build strong and sustainable communities for all. We hope everyone thoroughly enjoys the festival and that the activities on offer will inspire you to continue your learning.”