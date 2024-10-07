Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Radio 1 daytime presenter and Top LGBTQ+ Broadcaster Dean McCullough will host this year's Royal Television Society (RTS) NI Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom at Titanic Belfast on Thursday 14 November 2024.

Born in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, Dean is no stranger to TV, as he has been a guest on Big Brother: Late and Live; Love Island: Aftersun; Mastermind; Strictly: It takes Two and he also presented for Morning Live on BBC One making a personal film about his journey with sobriety.

Dean said: “I’m really looking forward to coming home to host this year’s RTS NI Awards at the Titanic Belfast, highlighting the amazing film and TV content that is now being made in Northern Ireland and enjoyed by audiences worldwide. It promises to be a wonderful night celebrating and recognising the talented people and production companies investing in the Northern Ireland screen industries to make our global success possible.”

Georgia Parkinson, Chair of RTS NI Awards Committee said: “Dean is one of the most exciting broadcasters in the UK at the moment who has interviewed many of the biggest artists on the planet including Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue and Sam Smith. We are delighted he’s agreed to host the RTS NI Awards next month to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and programmes being made here.”

Dean McCullough, Host of RTS NI Awards Ceremony