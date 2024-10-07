Broadcaster Dean McCullough will host this year's Royal Television Society (RTS) NI Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Born in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, Dean is no stranger to TV, as he has been a guest on Big Brother: Late and Live; Love Island: Aftersun; Mastermind; Strictly: It takes Two and he also presented for Morning Live on BBC One making a personal film about his journey with sobriety.
Dean said: “I’m really looking forward to coming home to host this year’s RTS NI Awards at the Titanic Belfast, highlighting the amazing film and TV content that is now being made in Northern Ireland and enjoyed by audiences worldwide. It promises to be a wonderful night celebrating and recognising the talented people and production companies investing in the Northern Ireland screen industries to make our global success possible.”
Georgia Parkinson, Chair of RTS NI Awards Committee said: “Dean is one of the most exciting broadcasters in the UK at the moment who has interviewed many of the biggest artists on the planet including Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue and Sam Smith. We are delighted he’s agreed to host the RTS NI Awards next month to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and programmes being made here.”
The RTS NI has partnered with BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 along with headline sponsor Ka-Boom for these prestigious awards. 18 Awards will be announced on Thursday 14 November at the Titanic Belfast including NEW for 2024 awards for Actors Male and Female, Writers, Hidden Hero and Breakthrough amongst others. The 64 finalists are available on the RTS NI website here: https://rts.org.uk/award/finalists-revealed-2024-rts-northern-ireland-television-awards
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.