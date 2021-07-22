Celebrate art and craft in North Down with Creative Peninsula 2021
Experience and enjoy some of the best art and craft Northern Ireland has to offer at the Creative Peninsula, a superb fun, friendly and creative series of events and exhibitions taking place in Ards and North Down from Friday, July 30 until Saturday, August 28.
Now in its 20th year, the Creative Peninsula, organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, offers a range of free and bookable opportunities for people of all ages and levels of experience to see, learn about and even ‘try their hand’ at some of the many art and craft forms that are practiced in the local area.
Highlights of the 2021 programme include: Alfresco Afternoons take the opportunity to interact with local artists and makers through free demonstrations and hands-on activity to try for yourself in the beautiful surrounds of the newly refurbished courtyard at North Down Museum, Bangor.
There will also be Creative workshops for adults and Virtual Artist Talks will take place this year online.
The month of creativity starts with ‘Creative Peninsula in the Square’ at Conway Square in Newtownards on Friday, July 30 from 10am – 5pm.