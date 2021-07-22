Celebrate art and craft in North Down with Creative Peninsula 2021

Artist Tracey Johnston displays her latest creations at Whiterock on the Ards Peninsula

Now in its 20th year, the Creative Peninsula, organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, offers a range of free and bookable opportunities for people of all ages and levels of experience to see, learn about and even ‘try their hand’ at some of the many art and craft forms that are practiced in the local area.

Highlights of the 2021 programme include: Alfresco Afternoons take the opportunity to interact with local artists and makers through free demonstrations and hands-on activity to try for yourself in the beautiful surrounds of the newly refurbished courtyard at North Down Museum, Bangor.

There will also be Creative workshops for adults and Virtual Artist Talks will take place this year online.