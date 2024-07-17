Northern Ireland’s leading photography centre, Belfast Exposed, in the city’s Cathedral Quarter, is excited to introduce ‘We Love Dogs’, a chance to let anyone with a camera capture their canine companion and be part of a community show in the gallery's Studio space this September. Whether portrait style or action shots, the planned group exhibition will be a true celebration of dogs by those who love them and know them best. The call is now out for submissions by amateur and professional photographers alike, with Belfast Exposed keen to showcase as broad a breadth of photographic styles as possible. The deadline for photos to be submitted for consideration is Friday, August 9. For more information visit www.belfastexposed.org/news/

Northern Ireland’s leading photography centre and gallery launches opportunity for dog owners to submit photos of their four-legged friends

Belfast Exposed, in the city’s Cathedral Quarter, has introduced ‘We Love Dogs’, a chance to let anyone with a camera capture their companion and be part of a community show in the centre’s Studio Gallery space this September.

Whether portrait style, action shots, or simply candid canines, the planned group exhibition will be a true celebration of dogs by those who love them and know them best.

The call is now out for submissions by amateur and professional photographers alike, with Belfast Exposed keen to showcase as broad a breadth of photographic styles as possible.

Deirdre Robb, ceo – and dog owner – said: “We have always been a dog-friendly space and we are really excited to bring this show to the public for them to join us in celebrating our four-legged friends. ‘We Love Dogs’ will run throughout September and anyone who brings their dog with them to view the exhibition will have the chance to get photos taken on a podium in the gallery space. This is something we want to provide free of charge, just as there is no charge for people to submit their photos for consideration.”

The deadline for submissions is August 9 and ‘We Love Dogs’ will open to the public as part of September’s Late Night Art on Thursday, September 5, from 6-9pm with a special event where all owners/photographers and models are welcome to attend.*

Photographs can be taken on any device and should be submitted in JPEG format for consideration to [email protected] with the subject line – ‘Submission for We Love Dogs’ – before noon (12pm) on Friday, August 9.

Successful submissions will be contacted by August 16 to allow time for printing and to be delivered to Belfast Exposed, ready for hanging, by Saturday, September 1.

For more information, visit www.belfastexposed.org/news/

*All dogs must be kept on a leash and please only bring your dog if they are sociable among other dogs and/or able to behave in crowded settings.