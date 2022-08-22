Change in location for returning NI International Air Show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will return on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11 with a headline performance by the world-famous Red Arrows.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, The NI International Air Show is one of Northern Ireland’s flagship events and, as well as making a much-anticipated return, this year also marks a change in location.

The event has relocated to a new three-mile site, extending from Ballyreagh Golf Course to the North West 200 Paddocks area, a midpoint between Portrush and Portstewart, offering panoramic views of the famous Causeway Coast and better viewing points for the action in the sky.

The Red Arrows will perform their mesmerising routine over Portrush during the opening day of the NI International Air Show which takes place in Portrush on September 10 and 11

The Air Show begins at 11am and concludes at 6pm on both days, with the air display element scheduled for approximately 1pm to 5pm, subject to weather conditions.

Admission is free, with visitors also treated to an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, a fun zone, artisan food markets, circus skills workshops and arts and crafts stalls.

Attracting approximately 100,000 visitors in 2019, there are several plans in place to alleviate traffic pressure and disruption in the area across the two days.

Councillor Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome The NI International Air Show back to our skies and cannot wait to host all of the visitors the event traditionally attracts. We would strongly urge those who plan to attend to avail of the Translink train service which has been uplifted to accommodate the expected influx of visitors to the area.”

For those unable to travel by train, it is strongly recommended that you avail of one of the three Park and Ride options available located at Rugby Avenue, Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine and The Warren, Portstewart. Road closures for the duration of the Air Show will include the A2 Coast Road between Portrush and Portstewart, Glenvale Crescent, Portstewart Road at the Metropole, Millbank Avenue and Glenmanus Road.