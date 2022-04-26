Colin Glen creates 15 jobs ahead of busy summer season

Fifteen new roles have been created, spanning full-time and part-time positions across the park’s three entrances, to help facilitate larger visitor numbers over the coming months. All new staff will be trained in health and safety regulations, helping guide and look after visitors.
Colin Glen operations manager, Aaron Wylie, said: “It’s a very exciting time to join the Colin Glen team as we prepare to welcome visitors to try our newest attractions, including Ireland’s longest zipline – River Rapid, this summer. We’re proud to continue to offer local career and training opportunities across the park and support the wider recovery of Northern Ireland’s tourism industry in the year ahead.
“Our staff are a very important part of the Colin Glen visitor experience and new team members will help assist visitors as they explore Colin Glen and ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of all park attractions.”
Ireland’s longest zipline opened to the public over Easter, as part of a multi-million-pound investment project supported by Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, DAERA’s Rural Tourism, DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme and the Department for Communities.