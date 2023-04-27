Coronation Celebrations commenced early across the province when The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland staff, family and friends got together with volunteers from Ulster University Jordanstown Sports Village and Jordanstown junior parkrun to enjoy a Coronation Big Lunch after a very enthusiastic beach clean.

Speaking about the event, Karolyn Gaston of The Prince’s Trust, said: “The Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland is proud to support HM the King’s The Big Help Out initiative and we are encouraging everyone to gift their time as an individual or as part of a group and volunteer over the Coronation weekend and beyond.

"The Enterprise Team was inspired to volunteer their Sunday morning and work with other community groups to clean up the local beach and park.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Eden Project Communities, is joined at the first Coronation Big Lunch by Prince's Trust Andy Briggs and family, junior parkrun volunteer Barbara Zboralska and family, Prince's Trust Enterprise Manager Jonny McKim and his daughter, junior parkrun volunteers Mark Cunningham and Anne Magee, and Prince's Trust and junior parkrun volunteer Karolyn Gaston and family. Visit www.thebiglunch.com.

"We finished off our fun morning’s work by enjoying a few tasty treats for the Big Lunch.

"We hope this early start will encourage more people across Northern Ireland to do something good in the communities where they live.”

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland regional manager, Eden Project Communities, said: “The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland has held the first of many Coronation Big Lunches here.

"The beach clean was a great way to remind everyone involved how important it is to dispose of rubbish responsibly.

"We would encourage everyone who is planning to host a Big Lunch in celebration of the Coronation and during the Month of Community to recycle, reduce and remove their waste after their celebratory events.

"There are also great opportunities to encourage your guests to go on to take part in The Big Help out on Monday May 8 and beyond.

"We can all do a little to give back where we live and so many groups and organisations are crying out for support especially for new volunteers.

"Seeing an increase in neighbourhood involvement will be a brilliant legacy of the Coronation weekend.”

If you’re planning to host a Big Lunch in celebration of the Coronation, register today by clicking here and receive a special letter from The King and Queen Consort commemorating your participation.

From Belfast to Ballymena, Fermanagh to Coleraine, there will be Big Lunch events happening all across Northern Ireland and you can view your nearest event on an interactive map by clicking here.

The Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project, funded by National Lottery and is the UK’s largest annual community celebration for neighbours and communities, bringing millions of people together since 2009.

The Coronation Big Lunch is part of the celebrations for the Coronation weekend and you can be part of it by hosting your own street or community event, May 6-8.

The Big Help Out is another nationwide initiative to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation when thousands of organisations across the country willl be getting together to help out in their own local communities.

There will be opportunities for everyone to join in.

No matter what you are good at, there’ll be something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes.