David Walliams' 'Awful Auntie' in Belfast this April
Running at the theatre from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday 27, the popular tale promises plenty of family fun.
When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger!
When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own Awful Auntie!
Following their acclaimed productions of Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist, Birmingham Stage Company are proud to present a fabulous new production of David Walliams’ amazing adventure story, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very Awful Auntie!
“The BSC’s live shows of my books are always brilliant – I can’t wait for the fun to begin again! It’s going to be a hoot!” – David Walliams
