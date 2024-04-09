Wagner, Stella and Alberta in Awful Auntie. Photo by Mark Douet

Running at the theatre from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday 27, the popular tale promises plenty of family fun.

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger!

When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own Awful Auntie!

Following their acclaimed productions of Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist, Birmingham Stage Company are proud to present a fabulous new production of David Walliams’ amazing adventure story, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very Awful Auntie!