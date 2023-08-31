Derry’s Walls and the Northern Ireland weather brought to life in new sound artwork

Artist Christopher Steenson’s ‘Almanac for a Walled City’ will launch at Nerve Centre in the city tomorrow (Friday, September 1).

Taking the form of an interactive soundwalk accessed through a geolocated app, it draws inspiration from the importance of almanacs and weather forecasting in Irish history to speculate on the future of Londonderry as listeners walk along the city’s 400-year-old walls.

Surveying today's existing landscape, users will reflect on the city's current place in ecological history, while contemplating how the relationship between our society and our environment might change over the next 400 years, as it is shaped by our ever-changing weather.

The geo-located soundwalk encourages users to connect with the heritage of the walls as they explore climate issues

Over the past year, artist Christopher spent extended periods of time in the city carrying out field recordings along the walls, and leading a programme of engagement workshops with young people and community participants. He also spent time meeting and carrying out recordings at Coolkeeragh power station and meeting ESB employees.

Christopher said: “With Almanac for a Walled City, I’ve been exploring the ways in which the climate crisis has been created, with particular reference to Derry and its industrial past. But this artwork is also about looking forward. By thinking about our historical relationship with the weather, we can imagine new and optimistic futures. I’m hoping that this artwork can be part of that dialogue.”

The free to download app, which will be available on both iOS and Android from tomorrow (Friday), will guide the public around the walls and through a creative exploration of the city’s past and future association with the weather.

Starting on the walls outside Nerve Centre, users will navigate an anti-clockwise direction and unlock different recordings as they complete a full circle of the iconic tourist attraction.

Delivered by Nerve Centre, the project is one of five arts projects nationwide supported by the ESB Brighter Future Arts’ €250,000 fund, managed in partnership with Business to Arts, aims to support artists and arts organisations to deliver creative projects that will promote awareness of climate change and inspire positive action around sustainability and the energy transition.

Niall Kerr, Head of Heritage and Community Relations at Nerve Centre, said: “It was important that the project engaged the city’s residents and took on board their thoughts and opinions around a subject that communities feel increasingly passionate about. The app is a creative journey developed by Christopher that will bring a fresh perspective to how visitors can enjoy the city’s iconic Walls and we’re excited to see how people respond and engage with the experience.”

Bevin Cody, Corporate Reputation Manager, ESB, said: “By exploring Ireland’s unique relationship with the weather through the eyes of different generations, Almanac for a Walled City challenges us to think about the impact of climate change on our lives and consider potential solutions. I would like to congratulate Christopher Steenson and Nerve Centre for bringing this project to life so creatively in such a historic location.”