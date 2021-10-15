Disney on Ice is coming back to Belfast' s SSE Arena, in the first show to be held here, since the pandemic.

A family favourite, the magical tour will arrive just in time for the festive season.

This year, the theme is, "Find Your Hero," and will include a mix of classic and modern characters including Moana, Tangled, and Frozen.

All of your favourite characters will be taking to the stage this December for Disney on Ice's "Find Your Hero" tour.

The show will feature show stopping skating displays, eye-catching costumes and set that will transport you to you into the life of your favourite characters.

Disney on Ice tour date

Disney on Ice will be taking Belfast by storm from Friday, December 3, 2021 to Sunday, December 5, 2021.

When are tickets going on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 15, 2021 and are available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are Disney on Ice tickets?

Ticket prices start from £20, but vary depending on the seat location.

What characters are on Disney on Ice 2021?

​Featuring more than 50 Disney characters in their shows, there is something for everyone.

From classic Disney characters Mickey and Minnie to Frozen favourites Elsa and Olaf, the "Find your hero" show has been described by Disney on Ice as "an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favourite Disney stories".

How long are the Disney on Ice shows?

The length of a Disney on Ice shows can vary, but they are usually between one hour and a half to two hours, with a 15-20 minute intermission included.