Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores get into the Christmas Spirit with exciting line up of festive events
and live on Freeview channel 276
No Dobbies’ Christmas is complete without the famous Santa's Grotto. Families in Antrim and Lisburn can enjoy an immersive experience where they'll be guided by an elf through a Christmas tree forest, spotting magical characters along the way, before making a special item to take home. After that, they'll spend time with Santa and get a special gift.
Santa’s Quiet Grotto will also be available on December 8. This experience is designed to assist children with additional needs with customised sound and visual features to minimise anxiety.
Families with dogs will be thrilled to know that Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores will be offering a Santa Paws Grotto experience. Dog lovers can bring their furry pals for doggie gifts and photo opportunities with Santa.
It's jingle bells all the way at Santa's Arrival where lucky families at Dobbies’ Antrim store will have the opportunity to see Santa at an informal opening night of the Grotto on November 23.
The Little Seedlings Christmas Party will also be taking place, exclusively for Little Seedlings Club members aged 4-10.
Sarah Murray, who has developed this year’s events programme, said: “We are filled with excitement about the upcoming Christmas events in our Antrim and Lisburn stores. Our team has poured their passion into crafting an array of festive experiences that will truly bring the magic of Christmas to life.”