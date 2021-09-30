Enchanted Winter Garden returns to Antrim Castle Gardens
Northern Ireland’s premiere Christmas event, Enchanted Winter Garden, is returning to the award -winning Antrim Castle Gardens.
This year’s event will run for an extended period of 18 nights from Saturday November 27 until Tuesday 21 December, from 4pm – 9.30pm. In addition to a longer run, there will be a reduced number of sessions and capacity for each session. Bookings will be available every 30 minutes from 4-5pm and 6-7pm.
The gardens will become a place of enchantment for families and friends to enjoy the magic of Christmas. Dazzling illuminations, the marshmallow fire pit, artisan food stalls, walkabout characters and star attractions, including the Big Wheel, Helter Skelter and The Wonderland Wood, all making a welcome return.
An Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will run on both Wednesday December 1 and 8 with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, Sensory and Quiet room, ideal for children and adults with additional needs.
Tickets will go on sale from Thursday October 7 with tickets priced at £6 adult, £4 child, £18 family ticket and under 2s free. Tickets will be available online at enchantedwintergarden.com.