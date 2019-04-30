Everything you need to know about Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally

Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally, held in the picturesque grounds surrounding the ruins of the castle near Antrim, is the biggest vintage event in Northern Ireland.

Kicking off from Sunday, May 5 and until Monday, May 6 from 10am until 6pm, this family friendly event often attracts huge crowds of almost 18,000 people.

And at this year's show, there will be over 800 exhibitors with steam engines of all types, from vintage tractors, commercial vehicles, vintage cars, stationary engines, threshing mills, stonebreakers and many other vintage agricultural and industrial machines.

Meanwhile the working arenas will have threshing and baling, timber sawing, stone breaking and around the Rally Field, there will be demonstrations of blacksmithing, stone carving, hedging, fencing, stick carving, basket weaving, bread baking, butter making and other traditional skills.

Steam engines rides, a huge fairground with more than 30 rides and side shows and two mobile open farms with lots of animals for the kids will also be in display whilst in the main arena there will be continuous displays of stunt driving and riding, sheepdog working demonstrations, RTC rescue demonstrations, Birds of Prey flying displays, Army Displays and more.

With tasty food options ranging from burgers, pasties, fish and chips, crepes and even a hog roast to name just a few, there will also be two bars, one in the Rally Field and the one in the old Station.

The Craft Marquee will also boast over 50 stalls, selling a vast range of different options including pictures, jewellery, hats, scarves, cushions, badges, antiques, jams, preserves, chutneys, honey, curries, health products and many more.

Whilst the Trade Stand area has over 70 stands selling new and used tools and engineering equipment, autojumble, antiques, furniture, pictures and paintings, clothing, toys, garden furniture, house clearances, bric-a-brac and much more.

Designed to appeal to all ages and generations of the family ''from the age of three up to 93,'' car parking is free and entrance charges range from £10 for adults, £8 for senior citizens, £5 for children up to 16. Family tickets are also available at £25 for two adults and up to three children. Pre-primary school children are free.

There is also a Public Campsite close to the Rally where caravans and campers can stay over the holiday weekend for a modest charge and will get discounted admission to the Rally.

Full details of the Public Campsite are available online.

For visitor information including how to get to Shanes Castle, places to stay, where to eat and places of interest to visit in the Antrim area, visit the Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally online at: shanescastlesteamrally and on Facebook: facebook.com/ShanesCastleSteam.